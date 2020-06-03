INDIA

1-MIN READ

Ratan Tata Condemns Killing of Pregnant Elephant in Kerala, Calls it 'Mediated Murder'

File photo of Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata.

The elephant was allegedly fed a pineapple with firecrackers inside leading to her death in Silent Valley Forest on May 27. The firecrackers exploded in her mouth when she chomped on the fruit.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 11:59 PM IST
Industrialist Ratan Tata on Wednesday compared the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala to a "meditated murder", and sought justice for the animal.

"I am grieved and shocked to know that a group of people caused the death of an innocent, passive, pregnant

elephant by feeding the elephant with a pineapple filled with firecrackers," Tata, chairman emeritus of the over $100 billion Tata Sons, tweeted.

"Such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other humans," said the veteran industrialist who is a keen animal lover.

"Justice needs to prevail," he said.

The Kerala government on Wednesday said a wildlife crime investigation team will probe the brutal killing, while

the Centre took a serious note of the incident and sought a report from the state.


