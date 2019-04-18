Ratan Tata Meets Mohan Bhagwat at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur

Industrialist Ratan Tata met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the organisation's headquarters here, Sangh sources said on Thursday.The visit on Wednesday was Tata's second visit to the RSS HQ, the last being on December 28, 2016.Tata arrived in Nagpur on Tuesday and left the city on Wednesday after meeting the RSS chief, the sources said.An RSS functionary here said it was a courtesy call by Tata. In August last year, Tata shared stage with Bhagwat at an event in Mumbai to mark the birth centenary of late RSS leader Nana Palkar.Tata was the chief guest at the event. In his speech then, Bhagwat had lauded the Tata Group, saying its focus has always been on the use of wealth for betterment of society and not on creation of personal wealth.