1-min read

Ratan Tata Turns 82: 10 Quotes That Will Inspire You to Succeed

Ganta Srinivasa Rao, member of the Legislative Assembly took to his Twitter account to extend birthday wishes for Padma Vibhushan awardee Ratan Tata.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 28, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
Ratan Tata Turns 82: 10 Quotes That Will Inspire You to Succeed
File photo of Tata Group's Ratan Tata (PTI)

Indian industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Naval Tata turned 82 on Saturday, December 28.

Celebrities and politicians extended their wishes on his birthday.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao, member of the Legislative Assembly took to his Twitter account to wish the legend. He wrote, “Birthday wishes to the visionary industrialist Padma Vibhushan Shri @RNTata2000 Sir.”

BJP Minister YS Chowdary also posted a picture of Ratan Tata, wishing him on his D-day.

“Warm Birthday greetings to Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata ji @RNTata2000 , Former Chairman of Tata group. I pray God to bless you with abundant health and long life.” He wrote.

On the occasion, here are 10 quotes by the philanthropist:

1. Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going, because a straight line even in an E.C.G means we are not alive.

2. Take the stones people throw at you. And use them to build a monument.

3. None can destroy iron, but its own rust can. Likewise none can destroy a person but his own mindset can.

4. I may have hurt some people along the way, but I would like to be seen as somebody who has done his best to do the right thing for any situation and not compromised.

5. The day I am not able to fly will be a sad day for me.

6. I don't believe in taking the right decisions, I take decisions and make them right.

7. Don't be serious, enjoy life as it comes.

8. People of great power wield great power, but people of lesser power or people who have fallen out of power go to jail without adequate evidence, or their bodies are found in the trunks of cars.

9. If it stands the test of public scrutiny, do it... if it doesn't stand the test of public scrutiny then don't do it.

10. I have been constantly telling people to encourage people to question the unquestioned and not to be ashamed to bring up new ideas, new processes to get things done.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

