Rate of Doubling Coronavirus Infection at 6.2 Days Compared to 3 Before Lockdown, Says Govt
Union Ministry of Health Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal said there are 19 states where the doubling rate is less than the national rate.
Police and members of hospital administration prepare to install CCTV cameras at the Ghaziabad District hospital’s ward no. 34. (PTI)
New Delhi: The central government on Friday said the national doubling rate of the coronavirus infections now stands at six days on average as compared to the three days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed to prevent the virus's spread.
Addressing a daily briefing here, Ministry of Health Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal said there are 19 states where the doubling rate is less than the national rate.
India has reported 1,007 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours and Agarwal said the ratio between recovered patients and deaths stands at 80:20 in India, which is higher than that in several other nations.
"We have been witnessing average growth factor at 1.2 since April 1, which stood at 2.1 (average) between March 15-31," he said. "Hence, there is 40% decline in average growth factor even as we increased testings."
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Prepares to Resume Sale of All Products From April 20; Contactless Deliveries Incoming
- Kids, Your Parents Can Now Set Restrictions on The TikTok App Including Blocking Content
- Arjun Kapoor Gets Candid About Malaika Arora: She Has the Maturity That I Need Sometimes
- Karnataka Man Moves to Treehouse with Family to Ensure Social Distancing
- Zoom is Not Safe: The Government of India Has Some Advice For You on Safer Video Meetings