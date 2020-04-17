Rate of Doubling Coronavirus Infection at 6.2 Days Compared to 3 Before Lockdown, Says Govt

New Delhi: The central government on Friday said the national doubling rate of the coronavirus infections now stands at six days on average as compared to the three days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed to prevent the virus's spread.

Addressing a daily briefing here, Ministry of Health Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal said there are 19 states where the doubling rate is less than the national rate.

India has reported 1,007 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours and Agarwal said the ratio between recovered patients and deaths stands at 80:20 in India, which is higher than that in several other nations.

"We have been witnessing average growth factor at 1.2 since April 1, which stood at 2.1 (average) between March 15-31," he said. "Hence, there is 40% decline in average growth factor even as we increased testings."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube