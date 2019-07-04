Take the pledge to vote

Rath Yatra 2019: From Khaja to Khicede, 9 Dishes You Must Try at the Chariot Festival in Puri

The Puri Rath Yatra is witnessed by thousands of devotees who come together to pray every year.

Updated:July 4, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
The Puri Rath Yatra, celebrating Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra and his sister Subhadra’s journey to and fro from their aunt’s house, began on early Thursday morning. The yatrais witnessed by thousands of devotees who come together to pray and pull the chariots every year. Not only a festival, it is also a cultural extravaganza where one can explore traditional dishes.

Here is a list of nine food items one must try if in Puri:

Dalma: Dalma is a mix of lentils and vegetables and is prepared without oil. It is one of the city specials and was added to the President's food menu after a special request from former President A.P.J Abdul Kalam. A restaurant is also named after this traditional dish.

Santula: If you are a vegetarian, you need to try this perfect mix of vegetables. Santula is a vegetable curry mostly served with rice or Indian bread.

Rasabali: Made from pressed cottage cheese, Rasabali is deep-fried till it reddens. This sweet dish is diverse and delicious. The best place to try Rasabali is Jagannath Temple.

Pitha: Made from rice, Pitha is a sweet dish and is served as different versions in Puri. Some of these versions are Mandha Pitha, Endhuri Pitha, Arisa Pitha and Chakuli Pitha.

Chenna Poda: Best served at sweet shops around the Jagannath Temple, Chenna Poda is a sweet dish which is cooked for several hours. It is made from cottage cheese and caramelised sugar.

Malpua: This mouth-watering dish is served as the morning food to Lord Jagannath at the Puri Temple. It is made out of cardamoms, coconut, milk and fennel seeds.

Ukhuda: Made by sweetening fried puffed rice, this local sweet dish is also served as Bhog at the Puri Temple.

Khicede: Served alongside curd and papad, Khicede is also one of the Lord Jagannath’s maha bhog dishes. Some of ingredients include rice, lentils, coconut, sugar and cinnamon.

Khaja: Another delicacy during Rath Uatra is Khaja. Refined wheat flour with sugar is made into layered dough, with or without dry fruit or other stuffing, and lightly fried in oil to make khaja. It is one of the most famous sweets of Odisha and is also an offering in the Jagannath Temple, Puri.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
