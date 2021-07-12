Rath Yatra 2021: President Kovind, PM Modi Greet People on Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Yatra. The yatra is associated with Lord Jagannath and will be taken out in various parts of the country on Monday. “Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We bow to Lord Jagannath and pray that his blessings bring good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Jai Jagannath," Modi said in a tweet.

Tweeting in Hindi, President Kovind also wished everyone happiness and good health.

भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों, विशेष रूप से ओडिशा में सभी श्रद्धालुओं को मेरी हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। मैं कामना करता हूँ कि प्रभु जगन्नाथ के आशीर्वाद से सभी देशवासियों का जीवन सुख, समृद्धि और स्वास्थ्य से परिपूर्ण बना रहे।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 12, 2021

In the Hindu month of Aashadha, the Yatra generally begins on the Dwitiya Tithi (second day), Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon). The Jagannath Temple is one of Hinduism’s four most important pilgrimages, with enormous religious importance. Ratha Yatra will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, this year. The Dwitiya Tithi begins on July 11, 2021, at 7:47, and concludes on July 12, 2021 at 8:19.

The Supreme Court has granted permission for the Jagannath Rath Yatra to take place in a limited radius, which is welcome news for devoted believers.

The district administration has imposed curfew from 8 PM of Sunday for two days, official sources said. The administration imposed curbs across the 3-km long Grand Road from Shree Jagannath Temple to Sri Gunducha Temple where all activities excluding medical emergencies are prohibited.

JAGANNATH RATH YATRA: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

Shri Jagannathji, Balabhadraji, and Subhadraji are revered at the Jagannath Puri shrine by the uninitiated. The current temple was erected in the 12th century by King Chodagan Dev.

The temple is built in the Kalinga style. During the Rath Yatra, Shri Jagannathji, Balabhadraji, and Subhadraji ride in separate chariots to their aunt’s residence, the Gundicha temple, which is three kilometres from the Puri temple. They return to the Puri temple after an eight-day visit.

Every year, the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra begins on Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month and concludes 8 days later on Dashami Tithi with the homecoming of Shri Jagannathji, Balabhadraji, and Subhadraji.

