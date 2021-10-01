Ration Meant for Poor Was Diverted to Saifai Family Under SP Rule: CM Yogi Adityanath

With only months to go before Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday targetted Samajwadi Party, claiming the ration for the poor used to be diverted to the Saifai family under the SP government. He further alleged that before 2017, entire generations had passed without the basic facility of electricity in Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister, who addressed a public rally in Unnao, asserted that his government has devoted every second to the betterment of the state’s 24 crore population.

Yogi launched and laid the foundation stone for several development projects in Kanpur and Unnao. While addressing a public gathering in Unnao, the BJP leader said the previous governments of SP, BSP and Congress did nothing for the people. During the BSP rule, Yogi alleged, only people of their districts used to get electricity. Taking potshots at former CM and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi said that Babua used to wake up at noon and had handed the state to mafias during his regime.

Countering the criticism he received for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially during the second wave, Yogi said that Bua and Babua used to preach only on Twitter, and never cared to get on the ground.

Bolstering his credentials, the Chief Minister claimed that no riots took place in Uttar Pradesh in the last four and a half years. He said rioters know that if they attempt anything like this, even their next seven generations will struggle to pay for the damages. He also asked the people whether they used to get ration during the rule of SP, BSP and Congress. He also asked the people to think whether any of the three parties would have started the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He urged the people to not give anything to those parties which did nothing despite being in power.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are due early next year.

