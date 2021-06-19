Rats Nibble Body in Morgue of Madhya Pradesh's Indore Hospital

The body of an alleged suicide victim was found to have been nibbled by rats at the morgue of the Indore district hospital, his relative alleged on Saturday. A senior official said rodents had bitten the man's cheeks and a show-cause notice will be issued to the pest control agency hired by the hospital. My uncle Krishnakant Panchal's body was sent for autopsy to the district hospital on Friday evening," said Rahul Panchal, his nephew.

"The morgue did not even have a freezer. But the staff assured us that the body would be safe during the night. When we received the body back after autopsy today, we saw fresh injuries on the face, palms and fingers due to rat's nibbling," he said. When contacted, the hospital's civil surgeon Dr Santosh Verma said that according to the doctor who carried out autopsy, rats had only gnawed at the deceased's cheeks. The private pest control agency which sprays disinfectants in the mortuary will be issued a show-cause notice, he said. Krishnakant Panchal (41), hailing from Dhar district, died at a private hospital here on Friday after allegedly consuming poison, district hospital sources said.

The old building of the hospital has been mostly razed for new construction but the morgue is still housed in a part of the old structure, they said. With the demolition of adjacent structures, rats and other pests take shelter in the morgue when it rains, sources added.

