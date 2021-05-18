india

Rats Nibble Newborn's Feet in Indore Hospital; Probe Ordered

Representative photo.

A three-member committee – consisting of two doctors and an administrative officer – has been formed to conduct the probe

In a case of negligence, rats nibbled a newborn child’s feet in a government-run hospital here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, prompting the facilitys management to order a probe, officials said. A case of rats gnawing at the feet of a child at government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) hospitals nursery care unit for newborn babies – has come to light, the facility’s superintendent, Dr Pramendra Thakur, said.

He did not provide further details, but said the matter will be probed thoroughly. Thakur said a three-member committee – consisting of two doctors and an administrative officer – has been formed to conduct the probe.

first published:May 18, 2021, 07:14 IST