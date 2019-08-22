Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ratul Puri, Arrested for Bank Fraud, Moves Court to Surrender in AgustaWestland Money Laundering Case

Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, filed the plea before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, who has put up the matter for Friday.

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ratul Puri, Arrested for Bank Fraud, Moves Court to Surrender in AgustaWestland Money Laundering Case
File photo of Ratul Puri. (Image: News18Hindi)
Loading...

New Delhi: Businessman Ratul Puri, who was arrested in a bank fraud case, moved an application before a Delhi court on Thursday saying he wants to surrender in the money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, filed the plea before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, who has put up the matter for Friday.

The court on Wednesday had refused to cancel a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him in the money laundering case related to the chopper scam.

Puri is already in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged bank fraud case related to his company Moser Baer.

The application, moved advocate Vijay Aggarwal, also prayed for the production of Puri in the court so that he can surrender before the judge.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram