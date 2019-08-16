Ratul Puri Moves Delhi Court Seeking Cancellation of Non-bailable Warrant in Chopper Scam Case
The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri who was summoned by the ED in connection with the AgustaWestland chopper scam. (Image: News18Hindi)
New Delhi: Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, moved a Delhi court on Friday seeking cancellation of a non-bailable warrant against him in the AgustaWestland chopper scam case.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate and put up the matter for Saturday.
Puri told the court that he wished to join the probe and, hence, the non-bailable warrant should be cancelled.
The court had earlier issued the warrant against Puri while noting the ED's submissions that the businessman might try to tamper with evidence and influence the witnesses "as he already did earlier".
The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland. The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal.
According to the ED, the proceeds of the crime have been deposited in the accounts of different companies owned by Puri and he is a key link to unearth the modus operandi adopted by the other accused and to determine last-mile connectivity of the proceeds.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Niti Taylor Gets Engaged to Parikshit Bawa, Says She Doesn't Plan to Get Married This Year
- Akshay Kumar Tastes Dirt as He Takes on Vidya Balan in Mission Mangal BTS Clip
- Rangoli Chandel Calls Out Taapsee Pannu for Her Remarks on Kangana Ranaut
- Bajrang Punia to Get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2019
- A New Microchip Gives Obese People Electric Shocks Each Time They Think About Food