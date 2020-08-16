Rave Party Busted in Goa, Three Foreigners Among 23 Held; Drugs Worth Rs 9 Lakh Seized

Twenty three people, including three foreigners, were arrested after the crime branch raided a rave party where drugs were allegedly being used in North Goa district, police said on Sunday.

Narcotics worth over Rs nine lakh were seized from the party which was going on amid the COVID-19 pandemic at a villa in Vagator village under Anjuna police station limits on Saturday night, they said.

Two women from Russia and one from Czech Republic were among those arrested. They were held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly possessing banned substance during the police raid, a senior crime branch official said.

An Indian man, who organised the party, was also arrested under the NDPS Act, he said.

Nineteen others present at the party were arrested for violating the social distancing norms. Most of them were domestic tourists who had come to the coastal state on a vacation, the official said.

Goa Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena in a tweet said, "Zero tolerance to Drugs and Ensuring Public Safety #goapolice Crime Branch busted a late night party in Anjuna. 23 persons including 3 foreigners were arrested and narcotic drugs worth over Rs 9 lac were seized."

Goa Forward Party MLA Vinod Palyekar, who represents Siolim constituency, which covers Vagator village, claimed rave parties were happening in the coastal belt in full swing.

"Local police stations are bribed," he alleged in a Facebook post, adding "its high time that Anjuna police station be fully revamped including the police inspector."

"The state needs full time Home Minister as Chief Minister Sawant's focus is on mining transportation. CM has failed in curtailing crime in the state. Lobo (BJP MLA Michael Lobo) can perform better as Home Minister," he added.