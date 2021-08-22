Ravi Kishan as 'Parsuram', Raza Murad 'Kumbhkaran': Stage Set for 'Ayodhya ki Ramlila' from October 6

A production starring several BJP MPs and film stars and going by the name of ‘Ayodhya ki Ramlila’ is set to be staged and telecast from Lakshman Quila, less than two km from where the Ram temple is being constructed.

Among those making an appearance will be Bollywood actor Asrani in the role of Narad while Shakti Kapoor will play the part of Ahiravan.BJP MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari will essay multiple roles while BJP’s Gorakhpur MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan will play Parashuram.

As per reports, actor Vindu Dara Singh will be playing Hanuman, a role the actor has played in other productions too. Raza Murad will essay the role of Kumbhakarn. Shweta Gupta will be playing Sita except for the Swayamvar scene when the role will be taken up by Bhagyasree. The casting of the actor for playing Ram is still under wraps.

Ayodhya ki Ramlila will be made available for viewing on several satellite channels and social media platforms between October 6 and 15. Its first production was held for the first time in 2020, under strict Covid guidelines as the pandemic had put a stop to all public performances. “No audience will be present this time either. More than 16 crore people watched the live streaming from the safety of their homes,” says Subhash Malik, founder of Meri Maa Foundation and the creative director of Ayodhya ki Ramlila told The Indian Express.

MPs Ravi Kisan and Manoj Tiwari had played titular roles in the 2020 production as well. Tiwari was Angad last year while Kishan was Bharat. Both the MPs are also renowned for enacting various characters in the Delhi Ramlila scene. Ravi Kishan has been earlier seen in roles of Parashurama, Bhishma, Karna, Dronacharya and Angad on the Ramlila stage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here