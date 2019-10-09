Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ravi Shankar Prasad Assesses Health Situation in Patna as Threat of Dengue Epidemic Looms Over City

As per the state health department, around 250 dengue cases have been registered in Patna since September 27, when the downpour began and continued for the next couple of days.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ravi Shankar Prasad Assesses Health Situation in Patna as Threat of Dengue Epidemic Looms Over City
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visited the hospitals in Patna. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visited a hospital in Patna on Wednesday as parts of the city remain waterlogged following incessant rainfall last week. The BJP leader was visiting Patna to assess the situation and the health services available in the city's hospitals.

"I'm here to take stock of health services after flood water receded.There were 119 cases of dengue in hospital, of which 16 are still here. Centre and state are working together to control outbreak of diseases," he said.

With parts of the Bihar capital still inundated following last week's heavy rainfall, the threat of a dengue epidemic looms large over the city.

As per the state health department, around 250 dengue cases have been registered in Patna since September 27, when the downpour began and continued for the next couple of days.

The spurt in the incidence could be gauged from the fact that the number of dengue cases reported between January 1 and September 27 this year was just 409. The department, however, asserted that intensive fogging was being undertaken in water-logged areas, with all medical college hospitals in the city notified as "sentinel sites" for dengue treatment.

It also said that arrangements were being made to set up free medical camps to treat cases of dengue and chikungunya in the city's worst-affected localities on October 10-12, immediately after the Dussehra festivities.

A release issued by the office of Union minister of state for health Ashwini Kumar Choubey said the Centre has chipped in with its resources to combat the crisis. Teams of doctors are treating people for diarrhea, lung infection and skin diseases which may have been caused by the water-logging, the release maintained.

District Magistrate Kumar Ravi said around 2.25 lakh residents have been affected by the water-logging.

"Doctors and paramedics have been deployed at medical camps for the flood victims. Aanganwadi workers have been instructed to keep a watch on the health of women and children. Also, pashu rahat kendras (animal welfare centre) have been set up so that cattle could be moved there from flooded areas and looked after," he said.

With PTI inputs

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram