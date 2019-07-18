Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ravi Shankar Prasad Backs All India Exam to Recruit Judges for Subordinate Courts

Ravi Shankar Prasad who was speaking at the inauguration of a new building complex of the Supreme Court pointed out that inauguration was taking place when the Supreme Court was working at its full strength.

IANS

Updated:July 18, 2019, 8:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ravi Shankar Prasad Backs All India Exam to Recruit Judges for Subordinate Courts
File picture of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, here on Wednesday, the time had come for an all-India judicial service to recruit judges for the subordinate courts on the basis of merit and preferably from the backward classes, enabling them the due access in the judiciary.

Prasad was speaking at the inauguration of the new building complex of the Supreme Court. He pointed out that inauguration of building was taking place when the Supreme Court was working at its full strength.

He said perhaps time had come that recruitment of judges in subordinate courts must be done on the national level.

Prasad said the cabinet on Wednesday decided to repeal 58 more archaic laws. Over 1,500 such laws had already been repealed under the NDA government, he added.

Stating that adequate infrastructure is precondition for access to justice, Prasad said the government was committed to it and pointed to development of infrastructure for the judiciary through centrally-sponsored schemes.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who inaugurated the building, pointed to vacancies of judges in different courts. The efficiency and responsiveness of the judicial system was dependent on both quality and quantity, he said.

"While the quality of judges and independence of the judiciary are recognised around the world, the problem of numbers and vacancies has arisen from time to time," Kovind said.

Expressing happiness over filling of all vacancies in the Supreme Court by able judges, he said, "It has happened after a decade." He also congratulated the collegium and the government for this achievement.

He reiterated his wish to see constitutional judgements in major regional languages while receiving a copy of translations of 100 Supreme Court judgements in various regional languages.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram