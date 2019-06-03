Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ravi Shankar Prasad Promises Dialogue With Industry on Issues, Challenges in Telecom Sector

The telecom minister's comments assume significance as the mobile industry despite witnessing an explosive growth in voice and data usage has been battling financial stress with eroding profitability and falling revenues, due to the heated competition.

PTI

Updated:June 3, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad Promises Dialogue With Industry on Issues, Challenges in Telecom Sector
Ravi Shankar Prasad takes charge as Minister of Law and Justice at his office, in New Delhi, Monday, June 03, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: The communications ministry will hold a detailed discussion with the financially stressed telecom industry on challenges faced by them and will work on addressing outstanding issues, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Monday.

The comments assume significance as the mobile industry despite witnessing an explosive growth in voice and data usage has been battling financial stress with eroding profitability and falling revenues, due to the heated competition.

"I will hold consultation with the telecom industry to understand their issues and challenges, and we will work towards addressing those issues," the minister told reporters.

The telecom sector is burdened with staggering debt levels and cut throat competition. Competition has only intensified since 2016, when Reliance Jio, owned by richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, stormed into the market and offered lifetime free calls and dirt cheap data.

Jio's disruptive offerings forced rivals to slash rates, affecting profit margins. Since Jio's launch, rivals have either merged, resorted to acquisitions or folded up.
Live TV

