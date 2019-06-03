English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ravi Shankar Prasad Promises Dialogue With Industry on Issues, Challenges in Telecom Sector
The telecom minister's comments assume significance as the mobile industry despite witnessing an explosive growth in voice and data usage has been battling financial stress with eroding profitability and falling revenues, due to the heated competition.
Ravi Shankar Prasad takes charge as Minister of Law and Justice at his office, in New Delhi, Monday, June 03, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The communications ministry will hold a detailed discussion with the financially stressed telecom industry on challenges faced by them and will work on addressing outstanding issues, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Monday.
The comments assume significance as the mobile industry despite witnessing an explosive growth in voice and data usage has been battling financial stress with eroding profitability and falling revenues, due to the heated competition.
"I will hold consultation with the telecom industry to understand their issues and challenges, and we will work towards addressing those issues," the minister told reporters.
The telecom sector is burdened with staggering debt levels and cut throat competition. Competition has only intensified since 2016, when Reliance Jio, owned by richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, stormed into the market and offered lifetime free calls and dirt cheap data.
Jio's disruptive offerings forced rivals to slash rates, affecting profit margins. Since Jio's launch, rivals have either merged, resorted to acquisitions or folded up.
The comments assume significance as the mobile industry despite witnessing an explosive growth in voice and data usage has been battling financial stress with eroding profitability and falling revenues, due to the heated competition.
"I will hold consultation with the telecom industry to understand their issues and challenges, and we will work towards addressing those issues," the minister told reporters.
The telecom sector is burdened with staggering debt levels and cut throat competition. Competition has only intensified since 2016, when Reliance Jio, owned by richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, stormed into the market and offered lifetime free calls and dirt cheap data.
Jio's disruptive offerings forced rivals to slash rates, affecting profit margins. Since Jio's launch, rivals have either merged, resorted to acquisitions or folded up.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Startup Working on Mainstream ML Among 11 Chosen for Google Demo Day Asia 2019
- Stop the Internet Outrage, You Can Write to DDC on What You Think of AAP's Free Rides for Women
- Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Forces of Fashion Unite for Hottest Magazine Cover Shoot
- Brazilian Police to Probe Neymar for Releasing Private Pictures of Rape Accuser
- I Wonder How Junaid Managed to Charm Rani Mukerji, I Never Did, Says Aamir Khan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results