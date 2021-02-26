Ravidas Jayanti 2021: Date, Significance and How It is Celebrated

Guru Ravidas’s Jayanti will be celebrated on Saturday, February 27, to honour the birthday of Guru Ravidas. This year will mark the 644th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. Bhagat Ravidas or Guru Ravidas was a renowned saint and is known for his contribution to the Bhakti movement. The Jayanti is celebrated with extreme joviality by the followers of the Ravidassia religion especially in North India including Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

Ravidas Jayanti 2021: History and Significance

Born in the 14th century, to an underprivileged family in Seer Goverdhanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Guru Ravidas was among the first people to fight for basic human rights and tried to spread the message of equality by opposing the Indian caste system through his poems and teachings based on spirituality.

He is well-recognised as a good friend and disciple of Kabir and has contributed 41 devotional poems and songs in ‘Guru Granth Sahib’. Considered as the founder of the Ravidassia religion, Guru Ravidas was also known as the spiritual guide of Meera Bai, who is an eminent personality in the sphere of Hindu spiritualism.

How is the day celebrated?

To celebrate the occasion, ‘Amritbani Guru Ravidas Ji’ is read and a special aarti is performed by the followers.

As a part of the customary practice, devotees take a dip in the holy river. Prayers are also offered in the temples dedicated to Guru Ravidas especially in the bhawans. However, the grandest celebration takes place at Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir. Followers visit the place from all over the world and celebrate the occasion.

The prime feature of the festival is the Nagar Kirtan. People dress up as Guru Ravidas and his supporters to mark the celebrations.