Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ravidas Temple Demolition: Activists Plan Protest March on Sept 21 to Demand Release of Arrested Protesters

Organisers say thousands will take part in the protest march from Jantar Mantar to Tughlakabad on September 21.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ravidas Temple Demolition: Activists Plan Protest March on Sept 21 to Demand Release of Arrested Protesters
Members of Bhim Army protest against the Supreme Court-ordered demolition of Ravidas Mandir in Tughlakabad, New Delhi on August 21, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Thousands of people are likely to carry out a protest march in the national capital on September 21, exactly a month after demonstrations were staged against the demolition of the Sant Ravidas Temple.

Called 'Sakaratmak Hastakshep', the protest march will begin from Jantar Mantar and proceed towards Tughlakabad where the Ravidas Temple was demolished.

The organisers say they are slowly turning their August 21 protest into a more comprehensive movement. "It started as an ad hoc movement in the form of various Dalit bodies coming together to stage demonstration against the demolition of the 500-year-old Ravidas Temple. Since police arrested nearly 100 people, we have become more organised to channel our efforts toward seeking the release of our young boys as well as seeking the restoration of our ancient temple," Ashok Bharti, an activist, said.

Bharti told News18 that the ad hoc group has become more “institutionalised” and even has legal and mobilisation cells now.

"We understand that it is not a two-day or two-month fight. This fight, on both issues, looks to us like a long-drawn battle. We are prepared to dig in our heels and fight it till the end," he added.

To this end, he said, thousands of people have been called to the national capital to press for the release of the community members who were arrested after the August 21 protests and to seek dropping of charges against them.

"There has been a lot of movement on the sidelines. It will become a big issue in the days to come. We now have 14 central organising committees that are in constant touch with each other and with community leaders across the country. Ravidas deras and spiritual gurus have promised support to us in Punjab and Haryana, and in coming days, many more deras are likely to join us in this struggle," Bharti added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram