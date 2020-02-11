Delhi result tally
Assembly constituency results
Ravinder Choudhry (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ravinder Chodhry of BJP is Trailing
Live election result status of Ravinder Choudhry (रविंदर चौधरी) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kasturba Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Ravinder Choudhry has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
Detailed Results
Ravinder Choudhry is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kasturba Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Ravinder Choudhry's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 49 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 5.1 crore which includes Rs. 40.4 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 4.7 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 1.2 lakh of which Rs. 1.2 lakh is self income. Ravinder Choudhry's has total liabilities of Rs. 17,666.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kasturba Nagar are: Abhishek Dutt (INC), Khem Chand (BSP), Madan Lal (AAP), Ravinder Choudhry (BJP), Suman Lata Katiyar (AJPI).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Ravinder Choudhry (BJP) in 2020 Kasturba Nagar elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
