Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Ravinder Gupta (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ravinder Gupta trailing
LiveStatus
Detailed Results
Live election result status of Ravinder Gupta (रविंदर गुप्ता) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Matia Mahal seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Ravinder Gupta has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Ravinder Gupta is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Matia Mahal constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Employed. Ravinder Gupta's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 48 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 15.8 crore which includes Rs. 12 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 3.8 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 20.4 lakh of which Rs. 7.3 lakh is self income. Ravinder Gupta's has total liabilities of Rs. 4.2 crore.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Matia Mahal are: Tej Ram (BSP), Mirza Javed Ali (INC), Ravinder Gupta (BJP), Shoaib Iqbal (AAP), Israr Ahmed (RPIA), Suhail Mirza (RRP), Mohd Suhail (IND), Shoaibuddin (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Ravinder Gupta (BJP) in 2020 Matia Mahal elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
