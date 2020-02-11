Ravinder Kumar (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ravinder Kumar (BJP) Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Ravinder Kumar is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Bawana constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business, Social Worker. Ravinder Kumar's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 45 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 6.3 crore which includes Rs. 3.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 3.1 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 11.8 lakh of which Rs. 6.1 lakh is self income. Ravinder Kumar's has total liabilities of Rs. 11,756.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Bawana are: Abhipsa Chauhan (CPI), Jai Bhagwan (AAP), Ravinder Kumar (BJP), Ranjit Ram (BSP), Surender Kumar (INC), Pradeep (AAPP).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Ravinder Kumar (BJP) in 2020 Bawana elections.

