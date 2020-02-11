Delhi result tally
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ravinder Singh Negi From BJP is Trailing
Live election result status of Ravinder Singh Negi (रविंदर सिंह नेगी) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Patparganj seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Ravinder Singh Negi has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
Detailed Results
Live election result status of Ravinder Singh Negi (रविंदर सिंह नेगी) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Patparganj seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Ravinder Singh Negi has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Ravinder Singh Negi is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Patparganj constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Ravinder Singh Negi's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 43 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 2 crore which includes Rs. 37.6 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 1.7 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 10 lakh of which Rs. 5.9 lakh is self income. Ravinder Singh Negi's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Patparganj are: Manish Sisodia (AAP), Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP), Rakesh (BSP), Laxman Rawat (INC), Pratap Chandra (RRP), Rakesh Suri (RRC), Vinay Kumar Singh (JPR), Shatrughan Kumar Singh (HAMS), Sanjeev Bhati (HND), Surender Gupta (JMP), Gopal Prasad (IND), Manoj Kumar (IND), Surjeet Singh (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP) in 2020 Patparganj elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
