Raxaul Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Raxaul (रक्सौल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Purvi Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purvi Champaran. Raxaul is part of 2. Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.79%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,69,249 eligible electors, of which 1,44,410 were male, 1,24,479 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raxaul in 2020 is =CP12/CM12*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,57,987 eligible electors, of which 1,39,808 were male, 1,18,167 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,120 eligible electors, of which 1,13,414 were male, 96,706 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raxaul in 2015 was 82. In 2010, there were 5.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ajay Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating Suresh Kumar of RJD by a margin of 3,169 votes which was 1.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.81% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dr Ajay Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Raj Nandan Rai of LJP by a margin of 10,117 votes which was 8.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.91% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 10. Raxaul Assembly segment of Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Dr Sanjay Jaiswal won the Paschim Champaran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Paschim Champaran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Raxaul are: Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh (BSP), Pramod Kumar Sinha (BJP), Rambabu Prashad Yadav (INC), Umang Kumar Gupta (JMBP), Kundan Kumar (PP), Devendra Kumar Singh (RSSD), Bablu Kumar (JNC), Haider Ali (JDR), Arbind Prasad Sah (IND), Bhulan Kumar (IND), Madan Prasad (IND), Mustaque Ali (IND), Suresh Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.83%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 63.08%, while it was 54% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 279 polling stations in 10. Raxaul constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 243. In 2010 there were 209 polling stations.

Extent:

10. Raxaul constituency comprises of the following areas of Purvi Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Raxaul and Adapur. It shares an inter-state border with Purvi Champaran.

Raxaul seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Raxaul is 270.51 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Raxaul is: 26°55'50.2"N 84°51'45.7"E.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.