INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

  • Powered By
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rayudu Has Mild Niggle, Could Miss One More Game

Rayudu Has Mild Niggle, Could Miss One More Game

A mild hamstring niggle is likely to keep Chennai Super Kings' in-form batsman Ambati Rayudu out for one more Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Rayudu, who played a blazing 71-run knock in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, missed CSK's second match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night due to the injury.

New Delhi: A mild hamstring niggle is likely to keep Chennai Super Kings’ in-form batsman Ambati Rayudu out for one more Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Rayudu, who played a blazing 71-run knock in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, missed CSK’s second match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night due to the injury.

“It is not a serious injury. He has a mild niggle in hamstring. His participation in next game will be known only on match day,” CSK’s chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan told PTI. It is likely that Rayudu picked a minor niggle in his right hamstring during the Mumbai match and has been rested as a precautionary measure.

CSK next play Delhi Capitals on Friday. They are also missing the services of all-rounder Dwayne Bravo because of a knee injury.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 23, 2020, 11:02 PM IST
Next Story
Loading