'At Your Own Cost': Supreme Court Orders Supertech to Demolish Illegal Twin Towers in Noida within 3 Months

The twin towers in Noida’s in Supertech Emerald Court containing around 1,000 flats will be demolished within a period of three months following Supreme Court’s orders on Tuesday. The apex court said that the real estate company will raze the construction at its own cost.

“All flat owners in the twin towers in Noida to be reimbursed along with 12% interest," the Court ruled, adding the demolition shall be overlooked by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) to ensure safe demolition.

According to a report in Live Law, the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah observed that there was collusion between Noida officers and the builders in facilitating the construction in violation of norms and the complicity of the Noida authorities was “writ large" in the present case.

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here