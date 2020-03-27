RBI Announcements Will Improve Liquidity, Help Middle Class, Says PM Modi
The RBI cut the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent on Friday to deal with the hardship caused due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had taken giant steps to safeguard the economy from the impact of the coronavirus.
The RBI cut the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent on Friday to deal with the hardship caused due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
"The announcements will improve liquidity, reduce cost of funds, help middle class and businesses," Modi wrote on Twitter.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'No Choice of Social Distancing': How India's Lockdown is Affecting the Differently-Abled
- OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Leaked: IP68 Certification, New Green Colour on its Way
- Jair Bolsonaro Wants Religious Services to Continue in Brazil Despite COVID-19 Spread
- Earth's Ozone Layer is Finally Healing Itself, Thanks to the Montreal Protocol
- World's Biggest Leaders Stayed Home And Did the World's Biggest Meet on Coronavirus