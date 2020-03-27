Take the pledge to vote

RBI Announcements Will Improve Liquidity, Help Middle Class, Says PM Modi

The RBI cut the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent on Friday to deal with the hardship caused due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

PTI

March 27, 2020
RBI Announcements Will Improve Liquidity, Help Middle Class, Says PM Modi
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had taken giant steps to safeguard the economy from the impact of the coronavirus.

The RBI cut the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent on Friday to deal with the hardship caused due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"The announcements will improve liquidity, reduce cost of funds, help middle class and businesses," Modi wrote on Twitter.

