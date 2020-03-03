RBI Assistant 2020 Prelims Results Likely to be Announced Soon at rbi.org.in
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to announce the results for the RBI Assistant 2020 Prelims today at rbi.org.in.
(Image: News18.com)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to announce the results for the RBI Assistant 2020 Prelims today (March 3). The RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 result will be released on RBI’s official website at rbi.org.in. The examination to Assistant post comprises three parts: Prelims, Mains and Language Proficiency Test. The prelims examination was conducted on February 15-16.
Once a candidate qualifies the Prelims, he/she will be required to sit in the Mains examinations. The RBI has in its official notice said that the Mains examination would be conducted in March.
Candidates, who have appeared for the examination, are advised to keep a check on the official website for RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020.
The Central Bank will recruit people on 926 vacancies for the post of Assistants in different offices across the country.
Applications for RBI Assistant were invited from December 23, 2019 to January 16, 2020.
How to Check RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020
Candidate searching for RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020 must keep their Registration Number/Roll No handy while checking their score.
Step 1: Go to the official website rbi.org.in
Step 2: Select the Result Tab
Step 3: On the result page, select “Result for RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination 2020” link.
Step 4: It will show you a new page. Click on the link with Text “Roll Numbers of candidates shortlisted for Mains Exam”.
Step 5: Upon entering the Roll Number, a PDF will appear on screen containing a list of qualified candidates for Mains examination.
Step 6: Now press “Ctrl+F” and search your Roll No.
Step 7: If you have qualified the prelims, your Roll No. will be highlighted.
Step 8: Download or save the RBI Assistant Prelims Result for future reference.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ajith Kumar Celebrates Son Aadvik's Birthday in Style, Fans Send in Wishes for Kutty Thala
- China Has Made Spreading Rumours on Social Media A Crime as it Battles The Coronavirus Outbreak
- Bong Joon-Ho's 'Parasite' to be Released as a 304 Page Graphic Novel
- ISL 2019-20: Coro Urges FC Goa Fans to Fill the Stands, Promises to Fight in Semi-final 2nd Leg
- Vinicius Jr Breaks Lionel Messi's Record as He Scores in Real Madrid's El Clasico Win