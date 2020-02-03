Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020 Released, Here's How to Download It From rbi.org.in

The RBI Assistant Call Letter 2020 will be available on the official RBI website till February 15, 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020 Released, Here's How to Download It From rbi.org.in
Image for representation.

The Reserve bank of India (RBI) on Monday released the call letter of admit card for RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination 2020 on its official website rbi.org.in. The RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination will be held on February 14 and February 15, 2020.

The RBI Assistant Call Letter 2020 will be available on the official RBI website till February 15, 2020. Candidates can follow these steps to download the RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination 2020 before the closing date.

How to download RBI Assistant Preliminary examination 2020 call letter?

• Visit the official website of the RBI - rbi.org.in

• Scroll down and tap on ‘Opportunities@RBI’ tab

• On the top left corner you will see 'Current Vacancies' option

• Select 'Call Letters' tab

• Click on the link that reads, "Recruitment for the post of Assistant - Call Letter for Online Preliminary Examination"

• Enter your Registration No/Roll No, Password/DOB(DD-MM-YY)

• Enter the security code (as shown on the page)

• Click on Login to view your RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination 2020 call letter or admit card

• Download and take a print out of your RBI Assistant Preliminary Exam 2020.

Where to get the registration number and password of RBI Assistant Preliminary 2020 exam?

The registration number and password were generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. Candidates have also received the registration number and password on their registered email address when they have successfully registered for the examination.

RBI had earlier released the RBI Assistant recruitment notification for a total of 926 vacancies of RBI Assistant posts.

