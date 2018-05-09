GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RBI Assistant Preliminary Exam 2018 Mark Sheet released at rbi.org.in, Download Now

The Reserve Bank had organized Preliminary exam for 'RBI Assistant - Special Drive for PWD Candidates' on 8th April 2018, last month.

Updated:May 9, 2018, 11:11 AM IST
Representational image (Reuters)
RBI Assistant Preliminary Exam 2018 Mark Sheet has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its official website – rbi.org.in. The Reserve Bank had organized Preliminary exam for 'RBI Assistant - Special Drive for PWD Candidates' on 8th April 2018, last month. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now follow the instructions below and download their Marksheet on or before 7th June 2018:

How to download RBI Assistant Preliminary Exam 2018 Mark Sheet?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://rbi.org.in/

Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment related Announcements’ given at the end of the homepage

Step 3 – Click on ‘Mark sheet of the Preliminary exam for the post of Assistant - Special Drive for PWD candidates held on April 08, 2018’

Step 4 – Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/Date of Birth, captcha code and Login

Step 5 – Download your Marksheet and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rbirapwjan18/respesda_may18/login.php?appid=6a3dce3997116a5bca36826c42e6bc1d

RBI had released the results of 'RBI Assistant - Special Drive for PWD Candidates' Preliminary exam in April, last month and candidates who had qualified the same had appeared for the Main Exam on 6th May 2018, earlier this week. Candidates who will qualify the Main Exam will be eligible to appear for Language Proficiency Test.

 

 

