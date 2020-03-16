RBI Assistant Prelims Examination Scorecard Released, Download Online at rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Prelims Examination scorecard | The Reserve Bank of India has released the marksheet of online preliminary examination for the recruitment of RBI Assistant. The RBI Assistant Prelims Exam was held on February 14 and 15, 2020. The candidates who have appeared for the RBI Assistant preliminary examination 2020 can check their result on the official website rbi.org.in.

The result of online preliminary examination was announced on March 3. The candidates can now check their scorecard on the official portal. All those who clear the test will be able to appear for the RBI Assistant Mains.

Here’s how to download RBI Assistant Prelims Examination scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Opportunities @RBI’ section at the bottom of the page

Step 3: Under the ‘Current Vacancies’ tab, select the ‘Results’ tab

Step 4: On the new page, click on ‘Marksheet of Preliminary examination for Recruitment of Assistant’

Step 5: Log-in using registration number and password

Step 6: Your RBI Assistant Prelims Scorecard will appear on screen

Step 7: Download and save the result

Candidates can also check their marksheet using the direct link.

The RBI Assistant Main exam is scheduled to take place on March 29, 2020. The question paper will carry 200 questions for 200 marks. Those who qualify the RBI Assistant main will then be called for a language proficiency test (LPT).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.