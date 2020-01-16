RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019: Last Date to Apply For 926 Vacancies Today; Fill Application Form @rbi.org.in
One can download the RBI online application form for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019 from the website.
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019 | The Reserve Bank of India will close the registration process for the vacancy of Assistant on January 16. The RBI Assistant Exam 2019 Recruitment Process will end today, along the fees submission date. All the candidates, who want to apply for the post of RBI Assistant, can apply latest by end of the day on the official website of RBI. One can download the RBI online application form for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019 from the website rbi.org.in
The RBI has announced the application process for the post of Assistant in various branches across the country on December 23, 2019. As many as 926 vacancies were announced in the official notification released by RBI. The tentative dates for RBI Assistant Online Preliminary Exam are February 14 and 15, whereas the RBI Assistant Online Main Exam will take place in March.
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019: Here’s how to apply online
Step 1: Go to the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Notification Related Announcements’
Step 3: On the next page, go to December 23 notifications and select ‘Recruitment for the post of Assistants’ and click on ‘Online Application Form’
Step 4: Start a new registration process and fill in valid details.
Step 5: You will receive your registration number, which can be used to log-in to your application.
Step 6: Fill in application form with required details and click ‘submit’.
Step 7: Pay your fee online and download the submission confirmation for future reference.
You can download the official notification from the link https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3806.
