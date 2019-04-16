English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Bids for Air India's Iconic Nariman Point Building in Mumbai
Earlier, state-controlled LIC and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) had expressed interest to acquire the signature building with the latter ready to shell out about Rs 1,300 crore.
File photo of Air India building in Mumbai.
Loading...
New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tossed its hat in the ring for the taking over of Air Indias iconic tower at Nariman Point in Mumbai.
The central bank is learnt to have offered 10 years' lease rental as advance payment, a top reliable source told IANS .
"The RBI wants to take the whole building and is willing to give advance lease rentals for 10 years advance payment upfront," he said.
In response to an IANS query on the development, the RBI declined to comment.
Earlier, state-controlled LIC and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) had expressed interest to acquire the signature building with the latter ready to shell out about Rs 1,300 crore.
A section of Air India employees has, however, vehemently opposed the government move to sell the building and has sought to reconsider the decision.
"We are already generating Rs 130 crore annually from the building and can generate Rs 400-500 crore a year. There is huge scope for advertising the way it happens in the US and other countries," a senior executive said.
The national carrier had last December floated tender to sell its 23-storey building as part of larger asset monetisation plan and allowed only government entities to participate in the bidding for acquiring lease hold rights on "as is where is basis".
"It does not make sense to sell the building. If properly managed, the building can earn in just a few years what prospective buyers have offered," the person quoted above said.
The government had mooted the plan to sell the Nariman Point building after its plan to sell majority 74 per cent stake in the carrier proved a damp squib with no private investor turning up for the offer.
The central bank is learnt to have offered 10 years' lease rental as advance payment, a top reliable source told IANS .
"The RBI wants to take the whole building and is willing to give advance lease rentals for 10 years advance payment upfront," he said.
In response to an IANS query on the development, the RBI declined to comment.
Earlier, state-controlled LIC and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) had expressed interest to acquire the signature building with the latter ready to shell out about Rs 1,300 crore.
A section of Air India employees has, however, vehemently opposed the government move to sell the building and has sought to reconsider the decision.
"We are already generating Rs 130 crore annually from the building and can generate Rs 400-500 crore a year. There is huge scope for advertising the way it happens in the US and other countries," a senior executive said.
The national carrier had last December floated tender to sell its 23-storey building as part of larger asset monetisation plan and allowed only government entities to participate in the bidding for acquiring lease hold rights on "as is where is basis".
"It does not make sense to sell the building. If properly managed, the building can earn in just a few years what prospective buyers have offered," the person quoted above said.
The government had mooted the plan to sell the Nariman Point building after its plan to sell majority 74 per cent stake in the carrier proved a damp squib with no private investor turning up for the offer.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hafeez in Contention for World Cup Squad After Clearing Fitness Test
- Did Richard Linklater’s Film ‘Before Sunset’ Predict the Notre-Dame Cathedral Fire 15 Years Ago?
- Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor Mourn the Damage After Fire at Notre-Dame de Paris
- TikTok Ban: Government Asks Apple and Google to Take Down TikTok From App Stores
- Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Expected to Launch on May 7
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results