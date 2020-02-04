RBI Employees' Body Meets Mamata Banerjee over 'Discriminatory' Recruitment Sanction for Bengal
The delegation said that of the total 926 posts of RBI assistants notified across the country, only 10 were for West Bengal.
File photo of Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
Kolkata: A two-member delegation of the Reserve Bank Employees' Association on Tuesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the "discriminatory" recruitment sanction for the state.
The delegation said that of the total 926 posts of RBI assistants notified across the country, only 10 were for West Bengal.
"We met Mamata Banerjee and highlighted the partisan and discriminatory policy of RBI. She expressed displeasure over the issue and assured us that she would write to the RBI governor and the Union finance minister about it," Association secretary Santupada Majumder said.
Majumder said that Banerjee also advised Trinamool Congress MPs to raise the issue in both Houses of the Parliament.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999, Becomes Most Affordable Phone With 120Hz Display
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Claims Arhaan Khan Did Black Magic on Rashami Desai
- Sucky Trend: This Viral Video of Leech Sucking Blood is Grossing Netizens Out
- Shakira's Super Bowl 'Tongue' Steals the Show through Relatable Memes on Twitter
- Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him