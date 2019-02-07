LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Has Passed Litmus Test, Says RSS Economic Wing

The central bank unexpectedly lowered interest rates and, as anticipated, shifted its stance to "neutral" to boost a slowing economy after a sharp slide in the inflation rate.

Reuters

Updated:February 7, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
File photo of new RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
New Delhi: New Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has "passed the litmus test" by cutting the policy rate on Thursday, a leader of the economic wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, told Reuters.

The rate cut will politically benefit Modi's government as it would boost economic growth and lending to small businesses, Ashwani Mahajan, co-convenor of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, said.

