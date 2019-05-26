Take the pledge to vote

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Meets Outgoing FM Arun Jaitley

Dispelling such rumours, the government Sunday said reports on the deteriorating health of Jaitley are false and baseless, and media should stay clear of rumour mongering.

May 26, 2019
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Meets Outgoing FM Arun Jaitley
Governor Shaktikanta Das meeting Arun Jaitley at his residence (Twitter)
New Delhi: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das called on outgoing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley here on Sunday.

The governor in a tweet said that it was a courtesy meeting.

"Had a courtesy meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister @arunjaitley this evening," Das tweeted while posting a picture of the meeting.

His tweet came amid speculations in some media on the state of Jaitley's health.

Dispelling such rumours, the government Sunday said reports on the deteriorating health of Jaitley are false and baseless, and media should stay clear of rumour mongering.

"Reports in a section of media regarding Union Minister Shri Arun Jaitley's health condition are false and baseless. Media is advised to stay clear of rumour mongering," government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar tweeted.

Jaitley's college friend and media baron Rajat Sharma as well as Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta also rejected reports on the deteriorating health of the senior BJP leader.

Dasgupta tweeted that he met Jaitley Sunday afternoon and presented a copy of his book to him. In another tweet, he said, "Actually he is off all medication now. Just recovering his strength and working as usual. He is still meeting officials."

"Questions about @arunjaitley health understandable. He is recovering from a bout of heavy medication. But he is still in terrific form and his wit is firmly intact. Needs a little rest to get back his strength. All our good wishes," the MP tweeted.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
