RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Tests Covid-19 Positive, Says He's Asymptomatic and Will 'Work from Isolation'
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das (Image: PTI)
Announcing his test result on Twitter, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said he will continue to work from isolation and assured that work at the central bank will go on normally.
- Last Updated: October 25, 2020, 18:58 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das became the latest public figure to test positive for Covid-19. Announcing his test result on Twitter, Das said he’s currently asymptomatic and will continue to work from isolation.
“I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone,” he tweeted.
