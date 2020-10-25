RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Tests Covid-19 Positive, Says He's Asymptomatic and Will 'Work from Isolation'

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das became the latest public figure to test positive for Covid-19. Announcing his test result on Twitter, Das said he’s currently asymptomatic and will continue to work from isolation.

“I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone,” he tweeted.

Details to follow