1-MIN READ

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Tests Covid-19 Positive, Says He's Asymptomatic and Will 'Work from Isolation'

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das (Image: PTI)

Announcing his test result on Twitter, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said he will continue to work from isolation and assured that work at the central bank will go on normally.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das became the latest public figure to test positive for Covid-19. Announcing his test result on Twitter, Das said he’s currently asymptomatic and will continue to work from isolation.

“I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone,” he tweeted.

Details to follow


