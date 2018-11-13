English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Governor Urjit Patel’s ‘Meeting’ with PM Modi, Hearing of Review Petitions on Sabarimala Verdict in SC, And Other Stories You May Have Missed
File photo of RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (PTI Photo)
RBI Governor Urjit Patel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to iron out differences between the central bank and the government, in a sign that there could be a thawing of relations after the unprecedented rift. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the two sides agreed to a compromise formula – the Centre would soften its stand on seeking surplus reserves of the RBI and the central bank would cede to the demand of relaxing some of its lending curbs - during the meeting held on Friday.
Tamil superstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth left tongues wagging with his take on the grand alliance of opposition parties being formed to take on the BJP in 2019 general elections. With his own allegiances still unknown, Rajinikanth told reporters that there is a huge coalition that says that the BJP is a dangerous party. “If the opposition thinks that the BJP is a dangerous party, then of course it must be,” he said with a wry smile before walking off. Is this a sign of alliances that will take shape ahead of 2019?
A BJP woman worker, who had slapped sexual harassment charges against senior party leader Sanjay Kumar, has sent her complaint to the police on e-mail. The woman party worker has alleged in her complaint that she came in touch with Kumar at a party programme some months ago after which he has been sexually harassing her. She said that she had approached senior party leaders with her complaint but they took no action.
As the post-mortem report for the tigress T1 or Avni contradicts the forest department’s claims that she was shot dead after a failed attempt at tranquilizing her, sources in the Maharashtra forest department said that the top brass had failed to take decisive action to track and capture her a year ago – failing which 10 more deaths took place. The post-mortem report has confirmed that Avni’s death was “dressed up”.
In a sudden turn of events, C Aryama Sundaram, the senior counsel who was supposed to appear for the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for hearing of review petitions over the Sabarimala verdict, will now appear as one of the petitioners. Sekhar Naphade will now appear for the TDB. Sundaram has recused himself from the case as he had reportedly associated with one of the petitioners, Nair Service Society (NSS), in the case before impleading.
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali released in July, 2015 and changed the Indian cinema forever. Not only did the movie offer the audiences one-of-a-kind experience but also made the film fraternity realise the true potential of Indian market by making more than Rs 600 crore at the box office. Many Indian films have tried to create a similar impact since then, but none of them succeeded. Now, Kannada film industry has taken upon itself to give India its another Baahubali moment. Will Yash-starrer KGF be India's next Baahubali?
And have you seen the best video of the day? Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur proved that all heroes don’t wear capes when she carried a young girl as she fell ill right before the match started, while the national anthem was playing.
On November 6, 2018, more than 100 women were elected to the United States House of Representatives, the American equivalent of the Lok Sabha. A record-breaking 34 new women won US House of Representative seats on Tuesday, joining 66 incumbent women who were reelected, thereby beating a previous record set in 1992. “With new and diverse voices joining our ranks, we are building a movement that truly represents the people of this country,” said Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, the first and only Indian-American woman elected to the House, in her victory speech in Seattle. The recent re-election delivered the firebrand congresswoman an impressive 83 percent of the vote. Are Indian-American Women Slowly Realizing Their Political Potential in the US?
The outcome of five state Assembly polls in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram has huge, personal stake for Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Rahul would need something more than a Rajasthan to stay in contention for 2019 and beyond, writes Rasheed Kidwai. A victory in Madhya Pradesh would be most crucial and if C-Voter pre-poll survey turns out to be accurate on December 11, victory in southern state of Telangana would be sweetest, making him an acceptable leader of sorts both in the Hindi-heartland and in southern India.
It was just the last week of October that three women from across Haryana were selected to be the first female bus conductors of Haryana Roadways. But just before Diwali, a rude shock awaited them. All of them were shown the door.
Morning Podcast: Will the Supreme Court rethink its Sabarimala verdict?
We take a look at whether the Supreme Court could rethink its Sabarimala verdict. The Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of petitions on Tuesday against its decision to allow the entry of women in the age group of 10-50 years into the Sabarimala Temple. Scores of voters turned up to vote during the first phase of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh. As the internal struggle between CBI rages on, the CVC submits its preliminary report against the investigation agency's director Alok Verma. In other news, comic book legend Stan Lee passes away and satellite images identify more than a dozen undeclared missile bases in North Korea.
On November 6, 2018, more than 100 women were elected to the United States House of Representatives, the American equivalent of the Lok Sabha. A record-breaking 34 new women won US House of Representative seats on Tuesday, joining 66 incumbent women who were reelected, thereby beating a previous record set in 1992. “With new and diverse voices joining our ranks, we are building a movement that truly represents the people of this country,” said Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, the first and only Indian-American woman elected to the House, in her victory speech in Seattle. The recent re-election delivered the firebrand congresswoman an impressive 83 percent of the vote. Are Indian-American Women Slowly Realizing Their Political Potential in the US?
The outcome of five state Assembly polls in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram has huge, personal stake for Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Rahul would need something more than a Rajasthan to stay in contention for 2019 and beyond, writes Rasheed Kidwai. A victory in Madhya Pradesh would be most crucial and if C-Voter pre-poll survey turns out to be accurate on December 11, victory in southern state of Telangana would be sweetest, making him an acceptable leader of sorts both in the Hindi-heartland and in southern India.
It was just the last week of October that three women from across Haryana were selected to be the first female bus conductors of Haryana Roadways. But just before Diwali, a rude shock awaited them. All of them were shown the door.
