RBI Grade B Paper 1 Exam 2018 Admit card out at rbi.org.in. Download Now

RBI Grade B Paper 1 Exam 2018 Admit Card has been released by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website - rbi.org.in . The examination for the recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DEPR/ DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) is scheduled to take place on 16th August 2018 and candidates must download the Admit card on or before 16th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.rbi.org.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Opportunities@RBI’ at the bottom of the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Call Letters’ under ‘Current Vacancies’Step 4 – Click on link ‘Admission Letter & other guidelines and information handout for the Paper-I Examination for the post of Officers in Grade - B- DEPR/DSIM - 2018’Step 5 – Click on link ‘Admission Letter Officers in Grade – B-DEPR/DSIM-2018’Step 6 – Enter details like Registration number, password and security code givenStep 7 – Click on LoginStep 8 – Admit card will display on the screenStep 9 – Download the same and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rbispldjun18/cloea_jul18/login.php?appid=f2bb71561223ace971077067db6424f1 RBI Grade B Paper 1 Exam 2018 will be of Objective type and the duration of the test would be 120 minutes. The details of time and venue of examination would be available on the admit card downloaded by the candidate.Candidates can read the detailed information about the test and other information at the below mentioned url: https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/01DSIMP1E_01082018.pdf " target="_blank"> https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/01DSIMP1E_01082018.pdf