RBI Grade B Result 2018 After Re-exam for Kerala Candidates, Check Notification here

RBI Grade B Result 2018 for Prelims is expected to be delayed as the Reserve Bank of India has decided to organize Re-Exam for candidates of the state of Kerala who could not appear in the Phase I Examination of the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2018 held on 16th August 2018, last week. The RBI has issued an official notification in this regard, which reads, ‘the Board has decided to conduct another examination at a few centres in selected cities in Kerala for the benefit of candidates from Kerala who could not appear in the examination held on 16th August. The date of examination will be announced shortly once the logistic arrangements for conduct of the examination are in place.’Candidates who have already appeared for the 16th August examination are not eligible to re-appear.This development means a delay in the declaration of results of RBI Grade B Recruitment Phase I exam, as the same will be released only once the Re-Exam for Kerala candidates is conducted successfully.RBI has also notified that the Phase II/Phase II &III which were to be held on 6th and 7th September 2018, next month, will be rescheduled and candidates must ensure their readiness at a short notice.The bank aims to fill 166 Officers post in Grade ‘B’ (General) – DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams via this direct recruitment drive. The selection process includes Preliminary and Main Examination followed by Interview.