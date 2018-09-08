English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Grade B Result 2018 Mark Sheet Released at rbi.org.in, Phase-II Exams on 15th/16th September 2018
RBI had organized the Phase-I examination on 16th August 2018 and 2nd September for the recruitment of Grade B Officers for General Recruitment (DR)
RBI Grade B Result 2018 Mark Sheet and Cut off marks have been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its official website – rbi.org.in.
RBI had organized the Phase-I examination on 16th August 2018 and 2nd September for the recruitment of Grade B Officers for General Recruitment (DR), Department of Economics and Policy Research (DEPR) and Department of Information and Statistics (DSIM). The result for same was declared earlier this week and candidates can now download their Marksheets and check the Cut Off marks by following instructions given below:
How to download RBI Grade B Results Marksheet 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://rbi.org.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Marks sheet and cut-off marks for the Phase-I on-line examination for recruitment of officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) – DR- Batch Year-2018
Step 3 – Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on Find
Step 4 – Download your Mark Sheet and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/Result_DirectRecOfficer_GRB2018.aspx
Candidates who have qualified the Phase-I examination are now eligible to appear for Phase-II exam which is scheduled to be held on 15th and 16th September 2018, next week.
They must keep a close tab on the official website to download the Admit Cards and know the date, time and venue of examinations allocated to them.
