GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18.com
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

RBI Grade B Results 2018 Declare at rbi.org.in. How to Check

Candidates who have qualified the Phase-I examination are now eligible to appear for Phase-II exam which is scheduled to be held on 15th and 16th September 2018, next week

Contributor Content

Updated:September 6, 2018, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBI Grade B Results 2018 Declare at rbi.org.in. How to Check
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Loading...
RBI Grade B Results 2018 have been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its official website – rbi.org.in. RBI had organized the Phase-I examination on 16th August 2018, last month, for the recruitment of Grade B Officers for General Recruitment (DR), Department of Economics and Policy Research (DEPR) and Department of Information and Statistics (DSIM). Candidates who have qualified the Phase-I examination are now eligible to appear for Phase-II exam which is scheduled to be held on 15th and 16th September 2018, next week.

Candidates awaiting RBI Grade B Phase-I Results 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check RBI Grade B Results 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://rbi.org.in/

Step 2 – Click on Recruitment related Announcements given at the end of homepage

Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads, Result of (i) Phase-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) (DR)-2018 and (ii) Paper I examination for Officers in Gr ‘B’ for DEPR-2018 (iii) Paper I for Officers in Gr ‘B’ for DSIM -2018

Step 4 – Click on the result for the exam you had appeared for viz:
General (DR), Department of Economics and Policy Research (DEPR) or Department of Information and Statistics (DSIM)

Step 5 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search

Step 6 – Download the pdf and save it

Direct Link - https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3558

RBI will soon release the schedule for downloading Admission letter, Information Handout for Phase-II exam & Instruction to PwBD candidates/ Joint undertaking / Declaration form, for PwBD using scribe on its official website. Candidates must keep a close tab to download the same.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377

Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...