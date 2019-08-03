RBI Imposes Rs 50 Lakh fine on PNB for Delay in Reporting Fraud in Kingfisher Airlines Account
Punjab National Bank in a regulatory filing said that the RBI took the decision based on a fraud monitoring report-1 that had been submitted by the bank.
File photo of Punjab National Bank (File photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said the RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on it for delay in reporting of fraud in the account of Kingfisher Airlines.
"RBI observed from the fraud monitoring report-1 submitted by Punjab National Bank on July, 10 2018 that the bank had delayed the reporting of fraud in the account of Kingfisher Airlines Limited," PNB said in a regulatory filing.
In exercise of the powers conferred under various sections of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, a penalty of Rs 50 lakh was imposed by the RBI on the bank, it added. In a separate filing, Bank of Baroda said the RBI has imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on it for delay in reporting fraud in an account.
