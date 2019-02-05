LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

RBI May Change Stance on Monetary Policy, Inch Towards Rate Cut

Some economists have said that the recently appointed Shaktikanta Das, is likely to promote growth and aid the fragile financial sector, as inflation is comfortable at present, in December dropping to an 18-month low of 2.19 percent.

Reuters

Updated:February 5, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBI May Change Stance on Monetary Policy, Inch Towards Rate Cut
File photo of new RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India is likely to change its monetary policy stance to "neutral" from "calibrated tightening" on Thursday and move closer to a rate cut in April as inflation stays below the central bank's 4 percent target.

A softer stance would bode well for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which wants to boost lending and lift growth as it faces elections by May.

The ruling-BJP is already in an election mode. In its budget on Feb 1, the government doled out cash to farmers and tax cuts to middle-class families, at the cost of a wider fiscal deficit and larger borrowing.

While two-thirds of 65 economists expected the RBI to hold the repo rate at 6.50 percent, most respondents predicted the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) would shift its stance to neutral, according to a Reuters poll published on Jan. 24. Nearly half of respondents expected a 25 basis point rate cut by mid-2019.

At Thursday's MPC meeting - the first for RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das - it will be tough to balance desire to support economic growth with the need to contain inflationary expectations.

Some economists said Das, a seasoned bureaucrat, is likely to promote growth and aid the fragile financial sector, as inflation is comfortable at present, in December dropping to an 18-month low of 2.19 percent.

"Given that inflation has crashed, oil prices are much lower than the peak, consumer durables and non-durables demand is slowing and global economy is slowing down, there is a definite scope for a change in stance and even a rate cut on Thursday will not be out of sync," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, group chief economist at L&T Finance Holdings in Mumbai.

"The actual cost of borrowing is very high for the productive sector and there is heightened uncertainty about the health of the financial sector. The RBI needs to ensure the stability of the financial sector."

Finance Company Wariness

Concerns about non-bank finance companies have increased since a liquidity squeeze in September and a string of defaults at a infrastructure lender IL&FS triggered massive redemption by investors.

In the past week, media claims of mismanagement at Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd - which the company denied - hit its share price.

However, for the central bank, cutting rates to support the financial sector by taking comfort from the sharply lower inflation rate might not be as simple as it sounds.

An expansionary budget could bolster consumer spending and stoke inflation. Also, policymakers are likely to be wary of a third straight miss on the fiscal deficit target, a key factor that weighs on the inflation outlook.

Re-emergence of inflationary pressures even as growth stays subdued could keep the central bank from cutting rates, some analysts said.

Radhika Rao, economist at DBS in Singapore, does not expect any cuts in 2019, given the budget and uncertainties about the outlook.

"Notwithstanding the pressures, I don't think RBI will rush through to ease rates," she said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram