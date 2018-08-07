GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RBI Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 10 Medical Consultant Posts, Apply before 20th August 2018

RBI aims to engage candidates purely on contract basis at dispensaries in Bank’s Officers or Staff Quarters and Office Premises. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 20th August 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 7, 2018, 11:09 AM IST
RBI Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 10 Medical Consultant Posts, Apply before 20th August 2018
RBI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 10 vacancies for the post of Medical Consultant has begun on the official website of the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai - rbi.org.in.

RBI aims to engage candidates purely on contract basis at dispensaries in Bank's Officers or Staff Quarters and Office Premises. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 20th August 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions mentioned below:

How to apply for RBI Recruitment 2018 for Medical Consultant Post?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.rbi.org.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Opportunities @ RBI’ at the bottom of the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Vacancies’ under ‘Current Vacancies’
Step 4 – Click on link ‘Engagement of Medical Consultant (MC) in the Bank on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration’
Step 5 – Click on ‘Annexure-3’
Step 6 – a PDF file will display
Step 7 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 8 – Fill the form with required details
Step 9 – Send the duly filled form at the below mentioned address:

‘The Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001’

Direct Link - https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/AEMC060818_A3.pdf

RBI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Medical Consultant Post: 10
Unreserved – 6
OBC - 3
ST - 1

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess MBBS degree of any university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the allopathic system of medicine with 2 years of minimum experience as Medical Practitioner practicing allopathic system of medicine in any hospital or clinic.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

Official Advertisement:

https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3527#TC

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a pay of Rs.850 per hour.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis an Interview.

