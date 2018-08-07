English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RBI Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 10 Medical Consultant Posts, Apply before 20th August 2018
RBI aims to engage candidates purely on contract basis at dispensaries in Bank’s Officers or Staff Quarters and Office Premises. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 20th August 2018.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate to 25 basis points to 6.25 percent from the earlier 6 percent in the June bi-monthly policy meet. A hike in rates is expected to make loans costlier, thus pinching the middle in the country. (Cartoon by Mir Suhail)
Loading...
RBI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 10 vacancies for the post of Medical Consultant has begun on the official website of the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai - rbi.org.in.
RBI aims to engage candidates purely on contract basis at dispensaries in Bank’s Officers or Staff Quarters and Office Premises. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 20th August 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions mentioned below:
How to apply for RBI Recruitment 2018 for Medical Consultant Post?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.rbi.org.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Opportunities @ RBI’ at the bottom of the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Vacancies’ under ‘Current Vacancies’
Step 4 – Click on link ‘Engagement of Medical Consultant (MC) in the Bank on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration’
Step 5 – Click on ‘Annexure-3’
Step 6 – a PDF file will display
Step 7 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 8 – Fill the form with required details
Step 9 – Send the duly filled form at the below mentioned address:
‘The Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001’
Direct Link - https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/AEMC060818_A3.pdf
RBI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Medical Consultant Post: 10
Unreserved – 6
OBC - 3
ST - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess MBBS degree of any university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the allopathic system of medicine with 2 years of minimum experience as Medical Practitioner practicing allopathic system of medicine in any hospital or clinic.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3527#TC
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a pay of Rs.850 per hour.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis an Interview.
Also Watch
RBI aims to engage candidates purely on contract basis at dispensaries in Bank’s Officers or Staff Quarters and Office Premises. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 20th August 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions mentioned below:
How to apply for RBI Recruitment 2018 for Medical Consultant Post?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.rbi.org.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Opportunities @ RBI’ at the bottom of the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Vacancies’ under ‘Current Vacancies’
Step 4 – Click on link ‘Engagement of Medical Consultant (MC) in the Bank on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration’
Step 5 – Click on ‘Annexure-3’
Step 6 – a PDF file will display
Step 7 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 8 – Fill the form with required details
Step 9 – Send the duly filled form at the below mentioned address:
‘The Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001’
Direct Link - https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/AEMC060818_A3.pdf
RBI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Medical Consultant Post: 10
Unreserved – 6
OBC - 3
ST - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess MBBS degree of any university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the allopathic system of medicine with 2 years of minimum experience as Medical Practitioner practicing allopathic system of medicine in any hospital or clinic.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3527#TC
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a pay of Rs.850 per hour.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis an Interview.
Also Watch
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
California Fire: 100,000 Acres Engulfed by Wildfire in California
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Friday 03 August , 2018 Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 California Fire: 100,000 Acres Engulfed by Wildfire in California
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- After Salman Khan's Bharat, Priyanka Chopra Opts Out of Bhansali's Film? Director Clarifies
- The InfoWars Purge Shows Tech Companies Can no Longer be Outwitted With Content
- England All-rounder Ben Stokes 'Lost Control' in Street Brawl, Court Told
- President Xi Jinping's Sensitivity to Memes Makes China Ban 'Winnie The Pooh' Film
- Fortnite Bypassing Google Play Store is a Good And Bad Thing
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...