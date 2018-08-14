GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RBI Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 60 Grade B Posts, Application Process to Begin from 17th August 2018

The detailed notification regarding the eligibility criteria, age, pay scale, application fee, selection process and registration process is expected to be released soon by the Reserve Bank of India Service Board, Mumbai on its official website

Contributor Content

Updated:August 14, 2018, 3:24 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
RBI Mumbai Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 60 vacancies for the post of Specialist in Grade ‘B’ (DR) has been published in the Employment News, Advertisement Number – 2/2018-19.

The detailed notification regarding the eligibility criteria, age, pay scale, application fee, selection process and registration process is expected to be released soon by the Reserve Bank of India Service Board, Mumbai on its official website - rbi.org.in.

As per the recruitment advertisement released in the employment news, the application process is scheduled to begin on 17th August 2018; hence candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website to get more updates.

The last date to apply online is 7th September 2018.

Reserve Bank of India Service Board Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 60
Finance - 14
Data Analytics - 14
Risk Modelling - 12
Forensic Audit - 12
Professional Copy Editing - 4
Human Resource Management - 4

Important Dates:

Start date of submission of online application – 17th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 7th September 2018

Also Watch

