1-min read

RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Exam Result 2018 Out at rbi.org.in, Check Now

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Exam Result 2018 on its official website – rbi.org.in.

Updated:October 8, 2018, 5:15 PM IST
RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Exam Result 2018 has been released today by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its official website – rbi.org.in. RBI had organised the RBI Officer Paper II on 15th and 16th September 2018, last month for candidates who had qualified Paper I. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Exam Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://rbi.org.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment related Announcements’
Step 3 – Click on Results tab
Step 4 – Click on the notification that reads, Result of Phase-II examination for Direct Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) - BY- 2018
Step 5 – Click on Roll Numbers of candidates shortlisted for Interview
Step 6 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 7 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/ROLLD081018_1.pdf

The shortlisted candidates are now eligible to appear for Interviews which will be organised likely from last week of October 2018 to January 2019. RBI is expected to shortly release the schedule of the same along Interview Call Letters.

The shortlisted candidates also need to take a print out of the proforma listed by RBI and send it with other requisite documents to ‘The General Manager, Reserve Bank of India Services Board, Reserve Bank of India Building, Third floor, Opposite Mumbai Central Railway Station, Byculla, Mumbai 400008’ by Courier/Speed Post within 15 days of the date of publication/declaration of result i.e. today, 8th October 2018.

Candidates can find the complete list of documents required along with Proformae at the below mentioned url:
https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3576
