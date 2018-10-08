English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Exam Result 2018 Out at rbi.org.in, Check Now
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Exam Result 2018 on its official website – rbi.org.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Exam Result 2018 has been released today by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its official website – rbi.org.in. RBI had organised the RBI Officer Paper II on 15th and 16th September 2018, last month for candidates who had qualified Paper I. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Exam Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://rbi.org.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment related Announcements’
Step 3 – Click on Results tab
Step 4 – Click on the notification that reads, Result of Phase-II examination for Direct Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) - BY- 2018
Step 5 – Click on Roll Numbers of candidates shortlisted for Interview
Step 6 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 7 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/ROLLD081018_1.pdf
The shortlisted candidates are now eligible to appear for Interviews which will be organised likely from last week of October 2018 to January 2019. RBI is expected to shortly release the schedule of the same along Interview Call Letters.
The shortlisted candidates also need to take a print out of the proforma listed by RBI and send it with other requisite documents to ‘The General Manager, Reserve Bank of India Services Board, Reserve Bank of India Building, Third floor, Opposite Mumbai Central Railway Station, Byculla, Mumbai 400008’ by Courier/Speed Post within 15 days of the date of publication/declaration of result i.e. today, 8th October 2018.
Candidates can find the complete list of documents required along with Proformae at the below mentioned url:
https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3576
How to check RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Exam Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://rbi.org.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment related Announcements’
Step 3 – Click on Results tab
Step 4 – Click on the notification that reads, Result of Phase-II examination for Direct Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) - BY- 2018
Step 5 – Click on Roll Numbers of candidates shortlisted for Interview
Step 6 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 7 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/ROLLD081018_1.pdf
The shortlisted candidates are now eligible to appear for Interviews which will be organised likely from last week of October 2018 to January 2019. RBI is expected to shortly release the schedule of the same along Interview Call Letters.
The shortlisted candidates also need to take a print out of the proforma listed by RBI and send it with other requisite documents to ‘The General Manager, Reserve Bank of India Services Board, Reserve Bank of India Building, Third floor, Opposite Mumbai Central Railway Station, Byculla, Mumbai 400008’ by Courier/Speed Post within 15 days of the date of publication/declaration of result i.e. today, 8th October 2018.
Candidates can find the complete list of documents required along with Proformae at the below mentioned url:
https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3576
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
- Sonam Kapoor Says It’s Hard to Take Kangana Ranaut Seriously, Kangana Hits Back with Full Force
- Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 2 in Dubai, Highlights: As It Happened
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Unveiling Tomorrow - What we Know so Far
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...