RBI Recruitment 2018 Application Process Begins Today for 166 Grade B Officer Posts, Apply Before July 23

RBI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 166 vacancies for the post of Grade ‘B’ Officers is scheduled to begin today on the official website of Reserve Bank of India – rbi.org.in . The last date to apply online is 23rd July 2018.The selection process will include Preliminary and Main Examination followed by Interview. The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be organized on 16th August 2018 and the Main examination is scheduled for 7th September 2018.Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant post on or before the due date:How to apply for RBI Recruitment 2018 Grade B Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://rbi.org.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment related Announcements’ from the end of the homepageStep 3 – Click on ‘Direct Recruitment for the posts of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) - DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – 2018’Step 4 – Read the advertisement in detail and after ascertaining your eligibility click on the post you want to apply for viz:(i) Online applications for Gr B – (DR) – General(ii) Online applications for DEPR/DSIMGiven under 2. Mode of ApplicationStep 4 – Register yourself and then login with your credentialsStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3503 Eligibility Criteria:The applicants must possess Bachelor’s Degree with minimum of 60% marks (50% marks in case of SC/ ST/ PWD).Age Limit:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs 67,000.