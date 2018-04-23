English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Recruitment 2018 for Legal Consultant Posts Begins Today, Check rbi.org.in
The Reserve Bank of India aims to fill 2 vacancies in Grade F and 3 vacancies in Grade C/D on contract basis.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the RBI posts on or before 14th May 2018.
RBI Recruitment 2018 notification for Legal Consultant Grade F and Grade C/D posts has been released by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website – rbi.org.in.
RBI aims to fill 2 vacancies in Grade F and 3 vacancies in Grade C/D on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th May 2018.
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.rbi.org.in/
Step 2 – Click on Recruitment related Announcements
Step 3 – Under Current Vacancies, click on Vacancies
Step 4 – Click on 'Apr 23, 2018, Legal Consultants in Grade F and Grade C/D (on contract basis) - 2018'
Step 5 – Click on applications under the Detailed Notice in the official Advertisement
Step 6 – It will take you to ibps sify login where you need to register and then login with registration credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link to Apply Online – http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rbisblcapr18/
Eligibility Criteria:
Academic Qualification
The applicants must possess a Bachelor's Degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrollment as an Advocate with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years; and a Master’s Degree/Ph.D in Law from a recognized university.
Experience:
Legal Consultant (Grade 'F'):
The applicant must have at least 15 years experience as an Advocate or as a Law Officer in the Legal Department of a large bank/financial institution /statutory corporation or in the Legal Department of Central/State Government or as a partner in a Law firm providing legal advice.
Legal Consultant (Grade 'C'/'D'):
The applicant must have at least 7 years experience as an Advocate or as a Law Officer in the Legal Department of a large bank/financial institution /statutory corporation or in the Legal Department of Central/State Government or as a partner in a Law firm providing legal advice.
Age-Limit:
For Grade F - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 45 to 55 years as on 23rd April 2018.
For Grade C/D - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 45 years as on 23rd April 2018.
Candidates must read through the official website to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement - https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3471
