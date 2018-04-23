RBI Recruitment 2018 for Legal Consultant Posts Begins Today, Check rbi.org.in

RBI Recruitment 2018 notification for Legal Consultant Grade F and Grade C/D posts has been released by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website – rbi.org.in.RBI aims to fill 2 vacancies in Grade F and 3 vacancies in Grade C/D on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th May 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.rbi.org.in/Step 2 – Click on Recruitment related AnnouncementsStep 3 – Under Current Vacancies, click on VacanciesStep 4 – Click on 'Apr 23, 2018, Legal Consultants in Grade F and Grade C/D (on contract basis) - 2018'Step 5 – Click on applications under the Detailed Notice in the official AdvertisementStep 6 – It will take you to ibps sify login where you need to register and then login with registration credentialsStep 7 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link to Apply Online – http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rbisblcapr18/The applicants must possess a Bachelor's Degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrollment as an Advocate with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years; and a Master’s Degree/Ph.D in Law from a recognized university.Legal Consultant (Grade 'F'):The applicant must have at least 15 years experience as an Advocate or as a Law Officer in the Legal Department of a large bank/financial institution /statutory corporation or in the Legal Department of Central/State Government or as a partner in a Law firm providing legal advice.Legal Consultant (Grade 'C'/'D'):The applicant must have at least 7 years experience as an Advocate or as a Law Officer in the Legal Department of a large bank/financial institution /statutory corporation or in the Legal Department of Central/State Government or as a partner in a Law firm providing legal advice.For Grade F - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 45 to 55 years as on 23rd April 2018.For Grade C/D - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 45 years as on 23rd April 2018.Candidates must read through the official website to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement - https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3471Legal Consultant (Grade 'F'):The applicant must have at least 15 years experience as an Advocate or as a Law Officer in the Legal Department of a large bank/financial institution /statutory corporation or in the Legal Department of Central/State Government or as a partner in a Law firm providing legal advice.Legal Consultant (Grade 'C'/'D'):The applicant must have at least 7 years experience as an Advocate or as a Law Officer in the Legal Department of a large bank/financial institution /statutory corporation or in the Legal Department of Central/State Government or as a partner in a Law firm providing legal advice.For Grade F - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 45 to 55 years as on 23rd April 2018.For Grade C/D - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 45 years as on 23rd April 2018.Candidates must read through the official website to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement - https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3471