RBI Recruitment 2021: Junior Engineer (JE) Registration Ends on Feb 15, Apply Here Now

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will close the registration window for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) on Monday, February 15. RBI has issued a notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) for a total of 48 posts. The process of application for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineers had begun on February 2. All the candidates who wish to apply for this vacancy and have not filled the application form yet can apply online by visiting the official website of the bank, www.rbi.org.in.

The RBI JE Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on March 8, 2021.

Of the total 48 vacancies, 24 vacancies are of Junior Engineer (Civil), and 24 vacancies have been released for Junior Engineer (Electrical). All the candidates applying to these posts must be between the age group of 20 and 30 years.

Candidates born not earlier than February 2, 1991, and not later than February 1, 2001, (both days inclusive) eligible to apply for the RBI recruitment.

RBI Recruitment: Important Dates

Start of submission of RBI online application: February 2, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: February 15, 2021

RBI JE exam 2021 date: March 8, 2021

How To Apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website for RBI JE Recruitment 2021- opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the vacancy of RBI JE Recruitment 2021

Step 3: Register yourself. Upon successful registration, the username and password will be sent to the registered email address.

Step 4: Re-login. On the homepage, use the already generated login credential and in the space provided, key in your username and password.

Step 5: Fill the RBI JE application form 2021 with your personal and academic details.

Step 6: Upload the requisite documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Submitting the application form and pay the allocation fee via credit, debit card or net banking.

Step 8: Candidates are advised to take a printout of the RBI application form for future reference.