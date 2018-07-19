RBI Comes up With New Lavender Coloured 100 Rupee Note

As part of the central bank’s regular exercise, the Reserve Bank of India is set to introduce new Rs 100 denomination notes.The new notes, in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series, will bear the impression of Gujarat's historic stepwell Rani ki Vav, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour is Lavender, said the apex bank in a notification on Thursday.The new Rs 100 note will be smaller than the previous version and slightly bigger than the Rs 10 note, and will weigh less than the old Rs 100 note.The current Rs 100 notes will continue to be legal tender.The printing of the lavender-coloured notes has already begun at the press in Dewas with indigenous ink reportedly being used.Banks will have to make changes in ATMs to accommodate the new notes as was the case with new notes of other denominations. Several new micro-security features have been added to the new Rs 100 note, which will be visible only under ultraviolet light.